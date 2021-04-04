Frightening open on processors with Zen 3 architecture

With the Ryzen series, AMD came to the fore in the processor competition, becoming the target of hackers. The company acknowledged that an Intel Specter-like vulnerability has been discovered in processors with Zen 3 architecture.

AMD Zen 3 architecture is on the agenda with its vulnerability

The company recently published a report called AMD Predictive Store Forwarding Security Analysis. Comparing the vulnerability discovered in the published report with Specter v1, v2 and v4, AMD stated that similar attack scenarios are also valid for processors with Zen 3 architecture.

Predictive Store Forwarding (PSF), developed for the processor to react quickly, predicts the next instruction to be performed by the processor.

Inaccurate prediction of PSF technology creates a security vulnerability. This way, hackers can access users’ data.

Explaining that the wrong prediction process occurs in 2 ways, the company underlined that hackers can trigger the wrong guessing process with malicious codes.