Frieza’s Forgotten Brother from Dragon Ball Makes Goku Look Pathetic

Throughout the Dragon Ball series, Goku has continued to gain strength and can currently wield the energy of the gods, but even with all the tremendous power that Goku has gained access to, he looks absolutely pathetic next to the forgotten Frieze. brother, Cooler.

Cooler is Frieza’s older brother, who first appeared in the movie “Dragon Pearl Z: Cooler’s Revenge”. In the film, Cooler and his soldiers are sent to Earth after he learns that a Saiyan named Goku allegedly killed his brother. Although Cooler didn’t really care about Friza’s well-being, the fact that Saiyan, whose entire race was under the rule of Friza and his family, killed him sends a message to the universe that the reign of King Frost and his prodigy can be canceled. challenged and even defeated. Unfortunately for Cooler, Goku overwhelmingly defeats him by the end of the film, which makes Cooler’s quest for revenge short and unfulfilled, as his level of strength simply cannot match Goku’s.

In Yoshitaka Nagayama’s Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission Chapter 9, several Dragon Ball characters from across the multiverse were drawn into a painful experiment in which they were all trapped in an enchanted world known as a Prison Planet and forced to fight each other. the other is to see who is the strongest. One character, an extremely powerful Saiyan named Camber, is immediately recognized as the most powerful in the group, even compared to Goku and Vegeta in the forms of a Super Saiyan God. However, Cooler, another fighter stuck in this world, can unlock his own super-powered form known as the Golden Metal Cooler, and he uses this newfound power to quickly destroy Camber, and in doing so becomes the new strongest competitor in this world. sadistic competitions.

Cooler’s boost is truly unparalleled, especially considering the fact that he defeated Camber without breaking a sweat after the power feats already demonstrated by the mysterious Saiyan. When Camber was introduced at the beginning of this saga, he was bound and restricted as his true strength was too great compared to other fighters in the planetary arena. At one point in the battle, Camber was able to defeat the Super Saiyan God Vegito—a fusion of Goku and Vegeta—and even nearly killed Xeno Vegeta and Xeno Goku from the Time Patrol when they were both in their Super Saiyan 4 forms right after the reception. on Vegito. After this initial battle, Camber quickly rose to the top of the list as one of the most powerful Saiyans in the world, and Cooler defeated him as if nothing had happened. If Cooler can defeat the fighter who defeated Super Saiyan God Vegito along with Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta while in his Golden Metal Cooler form, then he can easily defeat Goku, no matter what form Saiyan took.

Fortunately for Goku, Cooler is not quite canon in the Dragon Ball universe, which is why his presence in the series was almost forgotten. However, if this forgotten Frieza brother had ever been introduced into the main Dragon Ball continuity and challenged Goku while in his Golden Metal Cooler form, then he would have made Saiyan look absolutely pathetic.