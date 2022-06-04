Friends: Why Ross &Emily was a Better Story than Ross & Rachel

Ross and Rachel are the most iconic relationship in Friends, their “intended” story spans the entire series, but Ross and Emily’s story was much better. Emily Waltham (Helen Baxendale) was the English niece of Rachel’s boss (Jennifer Aniston). She met Ross (David Schwimmer) when Rachel begged him to take Emily to the opera with her so she could go on a date with short-lived romantic interest Joshua (Tate Donovan) instead.

Ross and Emily’s relationship began in season 4 of Friends, and they quickly fell in love with each other. They decided to get married in London, where Ross shamefully called Rachel’s name at the wedding, because David Schwimmer made a real mistake by mixing up the names Rachel and Emily. After this mistake, Emily remains on the run for season 5, but agrees to return to New York and try to fix the situation with Ross – until he sees Rachel again. Up to this point, Ross and Rachel had a temporary relationship, and Rachel was going to tell Ross that she loved him at the wedding.

Ross and Emily’s relationship developed very quickly and ended quickly when Emily decided she couldn’t trust him. However, it was a much better story than the story of Ross and Rachel. The iconic sitcom duo had a very toxic relationship throughout the series, and Ross and Rachel were almost never together, while Ross and Emily’s relationship was very balanced and loving, even though every stage of it was incredibly rushed. Although Emily became very jealous after Ross called the wrong name, for obvious reasons, she made it clear to him that she did not trust him at that moment, and if he had not called Rachel’s name, the marriage would most likely have continued in a positive way.

Emily was the first person Ross had fallen in love with since Rachel. He and Rachel broke up again after it turned out that he hadn’t read the 18-page letter (front and back!) she gave him in Season 4, Episode 1, “The Medusa Episode.” Ross and Rachel never solved their problems—for example, Ross slept with someone during the “break” – they just ignored them. This meant that these problems arose later and caused more problems, a prime example of which was Rachel’s letter to him. Ross and Rachel were constantly jealous and tried to interfere in each other’s lives. Rachel shaved Bonnie’s (Kristin Taylor) head out of spite in Season 3, Episode 25, “The Beach Episode,” and Ross sends Rachel a ton of gifts and postcards to her brand new dream job, effectively claiming his territory earlier in the same season because he’s jealous of her colleague Mark (Steven Eckhold).

Ross and Emily never had this problem. Emily immediately suppressed any jealous thoughts, assuring Ross that she only wanted him, for example, instead of her previous boyfriend Colin. Emily was ready to give Ross another chance after he publicly humiliated her at their wedding, which did not add to Ross’s numerous divorces, and she was ready to move from London to New York for him. In the same way Ross got better with Emily. He did everything he could to arrange Emily’s dream wedding in London, was relaxed and spontaneous with her — for example, their first date ended in Vermont and proposed with an earring—and got seriously injured playing rugby so that he could be more involved in her life. interests.

Ross and Rachel were based on his high school obsession with her and were based more on his idyllic dream than on a strong relationship. Ross and Emily were angry, but they could have had a brilliant marriage if not for Ross’s oversight. Ross and Emily would be a great way for Ross to get rid of his childhood feelings for Rachel, and their love story in “Friends” would be much better than Ross and Rachel’s.