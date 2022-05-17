Friends: What we suspected of Matthew Perry and his problem while making the series

Matthew Perry has always wanted to be a successful actor, desperate for the attention and fame that comes with success. “I had steam coming out of my ears, I wanted to be famous so bad. You want attention, you want money, and you want the best seat in the restaurant”; this he said in an interview about his time on Friends and how he had to cope with his addictions in the process.

When he was cast as Chandler Bing on Friends, Perry would be working with other great young actors like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, and this was so wonderful for him because it guaranteed him a project he couldn’t afford. to fail, and that it would be very different from the previous ones in which he had been and that had led him to vices due to the failure they represented within his artistic career.

Perry had financial problems “I desperately, desperately needed the money,” he once said. And once he got Friends, these issues were resolved; since the first season, the six cast members earned $22,500 per episode, then $75,000 in season three, and finally $1 million per episode in seasons 9 and 10. He wouldn’t have to worry about that for a while. . However, debts plagued him and depression awaited him in a corner.

Much like his Chandler character, Perry found similarity in the role in a way, as he too tried to hide behind the jokes. “It’s no accident that Chandler is a guy who tries to dissuade his own human emotional feelings with laughter. That’s what I did for years,” Perry explained. “I’ve tried to pass myself off as a prankster, like hanging out with me is like a vacation. But that could only take me so far.”

In 2002, a year after getting sober and two years after Friends ended, Perry told The New York Times that: “When fame hits, it’s like Disneyland for a while. It lasted about eight months for me, this feeling of ‘I did it, I’m excited, there’s not a problem in the world. And then you realize it’s not accomplishing anything, it’s certainly not filling any holes in your life”, “I didn’t get sober because I felt like it. I got sober because I was worried I was going to die the next day.”

Despite the fact that he was the source of so many laughs for the public (34 million viewers for the 2002 season premiere), Perry’s private life was not as funny as they imagine. Beneath, he grappled with a dark secret. “From an outsider’s perspective, it would seem like I have it all,” he continued. “Actually, it was a very lonely time for me because I suffered from alcoholism.” In fact, in an interview he confessed that “I don’t remember three years, I was a little out of it at the time, somewhere between seasons three and six.” I tried to hide it from my peers, but eventually they found out.

A decade making millions laugh and it is now that Matthew Perry has opened up about his drug and drinking addiction that was happening behind the scenes and made him “a sick guy” and stressed that he still has a hard time looking at photos of himself of that time. Fans will recall that his weight fluctuated wildly over the various seasons, which became a clear indication of his periods in and out of rehab. Overcome stage and now it is an example that he can be found in the laughter that he gave so much to his audience.