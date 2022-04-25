Friends: We would not suspect the real name that this legendary series was going to have

Friends started in 1994 with a spectacular cast, an interesting and risky plot, an ideal location, but with an unattractive name. In fact, there were 2 or 3 previous proposals to baptize this space that remained for 10 years entertaining the audience that still keeps them present today.

Then the question arises that if the protagonists of this series Jennifer Aniston (Rachell Green), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and Matt LeBlanc ( Joey Tribbiani) had read the pilot script under another name for the show, they would have stuck around to try their luck.

Among the names that this series had before consecrating itself as we know it, they tried “Insomnia Café”, this because most of the scenes would use a bohemian New York cafe for university students as the main set. However, this name was the name of the speech of the first seven pages written by the creators of this series, David Crane and Marta Kauffman. Finally, it was not successful with the producers and the channel, so they ended up discarding it completely.

Also “Insomnia Cafe: Six of One” was another version of the name of the series that marked a generation and that to this day remains the favorite on streaming platforms and will remain in the main selection of many who return. to enjoy its episodes over and over again. Another suggested title was “Across the Hall” because of the dynamics that the characters would have, living door to door, but that didn’t work either and ended up in the garbage dump of names.

Already almost about to start rolling the cameras, the program mutated again in its identification and “Friends Like Us” appeared, little by little it was molded and approached the final name. By September 22, 1994, when NBC turned on the cameras to start recording the first episode, it was shortened to a simpler and more direct one, then became one of the most famous titles in the history of television series: “ Friends”.

For 10 years these friends created a bond with their audience, we suffered when Ross and Rachel broke up that time, and we laughed when Joey and Chandler played with the chairs. There was always an iconic episode for a series of this size; in the end we cried when they handed over the keys on the ledge in the last chapter. There has not been a series with the same name or that arouses the same hook with its fans.