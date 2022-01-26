Friends: This was the important line that completely changed the history of the series

In the heyday of the 1990s, David Crane and Marta Kauffman were hard at work trying to develop a new sitcom for the small screen, until they made their debut in September 1994 with Friends on NBC screens.

Fans reveled in the beloved characters of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Monica (Courteney Cox), and Chandler (Matthew Perry). The adoration for them was so great that it propelled the show to 10 seasons spanning over 200 episodes, keeping it on the air until 2004.

However, after all these years, fans looked back on the episodes and noted that due to one important line, the history of Friends completely changed, since their story would have unfolded in a completely different way, and this took place in the first season.

A single line of dialogue from “The One Where Rachel Finds Out” is what changed the entire Friends timeline. In this episode, Chandler compares a present Rachel got from Ross for her birthday to a glass duck he once gave to his old crush, Carol Willick (Jane Sibbett), and inadvertently reveals to Rachel that Ross is in love with her.

Fans concluded that if Chandler hadn’t relayed this information to Rachel, the Friends story would possibly be completely different. Without the knowledge of Ross’s strong love for her, Rachel would probably only have seen Ross as a friend of hers. She then would never have met and fallen in love with Emily Waltham (Helen Baxendale), instead she would have stayed with Julie (Lauren Tom), meaning the vacation where Monica and Chandler first got together wouldn’t have happened.

Had things not happened this way, possibly the fifth season of Friends would have been the last of this comedy. Although other theories have emerged from this debate, since other of her viewers assured that in some way or another Rachel would have noticed, or Ross would have had the courage to tell her.

Although Friends came to an end in May 2004, as is evident, NBC viewers continue to love this comedy.