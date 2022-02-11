Friends: This curious theory could change the opinion of fans about the ending

Throughout television history, Friends has become one of the most consumed and demanded series on NBC and around the world. The fame of this program continues to increase because the new streaming platforms have ended up discovering this production. Interestingly, this not only happens with the David Crane and Marta Kauffman comedy, but also with other well-remembered series.

Thanks to its recognized name, various theories have emerged from the history of Friends, and this involves one of its most recognized characters, better known as Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). These theories began to emerge due to the origin of her character, since she had a very complicated life.

Let’s remember that Phoebe’s biological mother put her up for adoption, as well as her twin. That is why they were later adopted by her father, Frank, and a family friend, Lily. Unfortunately for fate, Frank also later abandoned the children. Also, Lily would remarry, however, her husband is later arrested.

At just fourteen years old, Phoebe was left homeless, since Lily ended up committing suicide. Because of all the trauma that she experienced in childhood, Phoebe continued to commit petty thefts, including the young Ross (David Schwimmer), due to these acts, she was later arrested.

After a while, Phoebe would meet Monica (Courteney Cox) and they would become roommates. The rest is history. As we’ll remember, at the end of Friends, Phoebe gets a happy ending after having been through so much in the past. That is why one of the fans of the NBC television channel began to raise an interesting theory.

This theory addresses that Friends would have given a more melancholy ending than we imagined. According to this fan, everything would have been nothing more than a product of the imagination of the character of Phoebe. This theory suggests that constant drug use and vulnerability to homelessness have left Phoebe with multiple scars.

According to this NBC fan, this character was always sleeping in Central Park and spent his days imagining a life full of friends living happily ever after. Many doubted this legend, however, other Friends fans summed up and noted that Phoebe was “delusional” all the time.