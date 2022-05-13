Friends: The relationship between Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox that we always suspected

For 10 seasons, Friends showed us the experiences of a group of friends living their youth in New York City; learning to put up with each other’s personalities, with their nuances and always sticking together above any difference was the message left by this emblematic series of the 90s. A friendship like that of Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), it was so important and true that it surpassed the screen.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox starred in the series Friends in 1994 and since then they began to cultivate a friendship, on and off the set. They started having lunch together every day. Cox revealed that she and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) started eating the ‘Jennifer’-style salad, which “was adding some bacon, turkey and chickpeas to a Cobb salad for lunch every day.”

While in the plot of Friends, Monica and Rachel were best friends since childhood, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston met on set and remained friends off the show until today, which makes the series itself feel even more real and authentic. When they auditioned, the producers of Friends originally asked Courteney to play Rachel, but she requested the role of Monica because she liked the ‘strong’ character. Similarly, Aniston first read the role that she ultimately went to Cox, but felt more connected to the character of Rachel. The producers approved this to reveal the magic of what it was for over 10 years.

Nearly 30 years later, Cox and Aniston are still best friends, frequently posting photos together on their Instagram profiles. There it is reflected that they have gone on vacation together and frequently travel to the Cape and Tahiti, to continue strengthening this friendship of so many years that began working on Friends.

Statuses are discussed in their networks, their birthdays are celebrated and their professional achievements are praised. In addition to accompanying each other in the most difficult moments, as happened with each one when they went through their respective divorces. They were together to support and be supportive of each other. and being a support system as they dealt with the end of their relationships, just like Monica and Rachel were always there for each other through countless breakups on Friends.

“There is absolutely no trial in court. You will never feel scolded. She is extremely fair, ridiculously loyal, and fiercely caring. I have slept in her guest room a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is that she He’s been there for me through the good times and the bad.”

Friends star Courteney Cox has been open about her fertility issues for the past several seasons of Friends, something she wrote to herself on the show in the final season. But while her role as Monica was unable to have children, Cox ended up getting pregnant in late 2003 and gave birth to her daughter, Coco Arquette, in June 2004 to whom Jennifer Aniston is her godmother! confirming how heavy and important this friendship is.