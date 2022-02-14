Friends: The Reasons Why The Show Is Being Censored On Chinese TV

Although the popular show Friends first premiered in 1994, it has recently been hitting the screens of viewers in the Asian country, China. However, some restrictions have been preventing viewers from enjoying the show as the rest of the world did and continues to do due to the censorship that has been applied to it.

According to the UK-based news agency Reuters, they have confirmed that several Chinese broadcasters including Tencent, Youku, Bilibili and others have started broadcasting episodes of the first season of the popular series Friends. But, fans who have managed to enjoy it in other ways have assured that there are many deleted scenes compared to the American version.

Fans have claimed that one of the moments in particular that was cut from the first season was when Ross (David Schwimmer) shares with everyone that his wife is a lesbian. Another of the moments also includes Joey (Matt LeBlanc), when he suggests going to a strip club, so the translation was changed to say that they should go out and play.

However, there is a particular reason why they have been censoring the program in the Asian giant, and that is that the Chinese Communist Party largely or completely censors the media for content that is not in accordance with the interest. national. Some of the censorship they often carry out is disparaging cultural traditions, undermining religious politics, and endangering social morality, among others that include their current politics.

Recall that, in 2015, the People’s Republic of China banned television programs and movies that showed what they considered “abnormal sexual relations”, including homosexuality. Reason for which different organizations that fight in the shadows in the Asian country have been fighting against the oppression exerted on LGBTQ people.

Outcry over censorship on the popular show has come through the country’s social networking sites like Weibo, however this has been limiting. The hashtag #Friendshasbeencensored or in its translation “Friends has been censored”, has been buried and currently does not return results, something that is usually very common in the networks controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, according to the report.