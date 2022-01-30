Friends: The only comedy character that existed long before the premiere

Friends ran for 10 seasons on the NBC broadcast network, entertaining millions of fans from 1994 until its conclusion in 2004. When the series premiered, viewers were hooked by the riveting, humorous stories and the quality of interpretation of each of the characters that made life in the successful program.

In season 1, Friends fans got the chance to meet many of the characters that would define the arc of the series, including some recurring ones. Among them appeared the twin sister of Phoebe Buffay, named Ursula, also played by the talented Lisa Kudrow.

Ursula Buffay appeared in a total of 8 episodes of Friends, but it turns out that this hilarious character was around long before the hit sitcom began. The twin sister of Phoebe, she first appeared in the second season of the series Mad About You (Crazy For You) that aired in 1992, in a total of 24 episodes as an awkward waitress who used to forget the orders of her customers. .

It turns out that Friends and Mad About You coexisted in the same NBC television universe. The latter’s main characters, Paul and Jamie Buchman, as well as Fran Devanow, also appeared briefly on the Central Perk series during Ursula’s welcome crossover special when she arrived on her sister Phoebe’s show.

In one episode, Paul Buchman realizes that he hasn’t seen Ursula in a long time. When he inquires about her whereabouts, she simply tells her regular client that she has been hanging out with friends. While there are no further mentions, fans of both shows assume that it was a silent nod to the connection of the universe of both series.

Importantly, from time to time Lisa Kudrow played both roles at the same time on the two NBC series. The different crossovers were a way to remind viewers that Mad About You and Friends were intimately related through the Buffay twins.