Friends: The Mistake About Monica’s First Boyfriend That Fans Never Knew About

Friends is the series that for 10 seasons was crowned one of the best sitcoms in the history of television, achieving an impressive audience of more than 52 million viewers with the broadcast of its last episode through the broadcast network. NBC, only in the United States. But like other good shows, it was never without making mistakes in its stories.

The series ran from 1994 to 2004, and in that decade fans fell in love with the stories of the six main characters it introduced to the plot: Chandler (Matthew Perry), Monica (Courteney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston ), Ross (David Schwimmer), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc), who humorously guided viewers through the existential crises often experienced by young people in their 20s and 30s.

However, there were secondary characters who also had a lot of importance in the story, although sometimes they were not even seen on screen. Such is the case with one of Monica’s boyfriends who, as the characters in the plot describe it, lived with Chandler for a time as a roommate, before Joey arrived.

Before Joey Tribbiani moved in and became Chandler Bing’s roommate, Monica’s husband had a different roommate. His name was Kip and he was mentioned several times during the 10 seasons of Friends, although many do not remember him. What’s important about this is that the creators made a continuity error involving the character that became apparent in Season 5 of the sitcom.

There were many conflicting stories about Kip trying to explain why he moved. However, they all seem to complement each other. In season 1 episode 7 Joey mentions him for the first time, but it is Chandler who later explains why Kip had to move: he got married and started a new family.

Later in season 5, Rachel points out that Kip was a member of the original friend group, but fell out with him after he broke up with Monica. It seems that the two stories are not related, however, they could just be two different perspectives of the same event.

The error comes later, when in the same season 5 Joey seems to know nothing about Chandler’s former partner, when in the first season he had claimed that he knew everything about the character. In short, a major continuity error that fans did not let go.