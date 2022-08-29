“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston once accidentally answered a real phone call in the middle of the stage, and this blunder went viral

The classic NBC sitcom “Friends” has given fans a lot of laughs over the years. Even for people like me who have watched each episode several times and can quote whole chunks of dialogue, the antics of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey and Chandler will never get old. Instagram Facebook If the show itself wasn’t funny enough, we’ve been blessed with a lot of gaffes over a decade of filming actors, and one case where Jennifer Aniston accidentally answered her cell phone in the middle of filming a scene went viral on Facebook and Instagram again recently, entertaining fans again.

In the Season 7 episode “Joey’s New Brain Episode”, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) they are arguing about who will date the cute guy who left his phone in the Central Coffee Shop. At one point, Rachel calls the guy on the phone to prove that Phoebe stole it from her, which greatly surprises Aniston.

It turns out that Jennifer Aniston used her cell phone during filming (God bless the clamshell phone in the early noughties), and somehow when she grabbed her phone during the scene, she either dialed the number or answered the call, because when she held the phone to her ear on on the set, there was someone on the other end of the line! The actress said:

Wow, someone is really here. Hi? Hi! Let me call you back right now, I’m doing a scene.

Who was on the other end of the line? I’m not sure what Jennifer Aniston ever said-or if she even remembered this moment, given that the episode first aired more than 20 years ago. However, I would like to imagine that it was Brad Pitt, at that time the husband of the actress. Despite the fact that a year later Pitt made a cameo in the 8th season “Episode with rumors”, it’s quite funny to imagine that he could have found a place in the history of “Friends” even before that.

The mistakes that have appeared over the years give the impression that the six main actors had a lot of fun on the set. Lisa Kudrow’s laugh is especially contagious — Courteney Cox refers to it in her and Jennifer Aniston’s birthday posts dedicated to actress Phoebe — and it’s so funny to watch the actors push each other away and then struggle to get together to finish the scene. It would be an amazing live audience to be a part of.

The last episode of Friends aired in 2004, but the cast reconvened in 2021 for an emotional reunion special in which they reminisced about classic scenes, their exciting 90s fashion and whether Ross and Rachel had a break. Despite the fact that it was a huge success among fans, Courteney Cox rejected the idea that there could be another reunion in the future. “Friends: Reunion” (opens in a new tab), as well as all 10 seasons of the series are available for streaming on an HBO Max subscription.