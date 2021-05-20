Friends: Series Special Gets Trailer and Unpublished Photos; Look!

Friends: Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc finally appeared in a trailer and unpublished images of the Friends special for HBO Max.

Check out the first trailer for the Friends series reunion:

The photo shoot was made for a rehearsal by People magazine and shows the group in Monica’s apartment. In another image, the sextet appears talking around a table.

Ben Winston was responsible for the direction of the reunion. He is known for his work as director of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke program, which has earned him eight Emmys.

So far, Warner Bros. did not release any details about the content of the special. It is only known that the cast was reunited for a special, unscripted episode, in which they must comment on their favorite moments in the series.

Friends debuted in 1994 and featured 10 seasons. The series became a cultural phenomenon between the 1990s and 2000s and, since the end, fans have been asking for a reunion of the characters. The creators of the series, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, always refused the proposal, because they believed that there was nothing more to tell about that group of friends.

In addition to the six protagonists of the series, the reunion will feature some special guest appearances. Confirmed guests include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler , Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The reunion of the cast reaches the catalog of HBO Max on May 27 in the United States.