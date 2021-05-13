Friends: Series Reunion With Original Cast Gets Debut Date

Friends: It seems that Friends fans can already get excited! That’s because the series reunion finally got an official premiere date: May 27th. The day was revealed by the cast itself on social networks. In addition to the date, a mysterious teaser with the six characters was also released by HBO Max.

Check out:

The production is a tribute to the 25th anniversary of the series, which ended in 2004. In addition to the six stars loved by fans, the production will feature special guests, including Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

For the special, the actors returned to Warner Bros. Studio 24, where episodes of the series were recorded. The date also marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. Friends: The Reunion would be one of the first launches of the platform, but streaming had to change plans, as filming was postponed due to the pandemic.