Friends: Remembered actor of the hit NBC sitcom dies

Friends culminated nearly two decades ago. The successful situation comedy that was on the air for 10 seasons through the NBC broadcast network, continues to be one of the most famous and remembered programs on television, as well as each of the actors who made life in the series that it premiered in 1994 and ended in May 2004.

Less than a year ago, when news broke about the death of American actor James Michael Tyler, famous for having played Gunther on Friends. Now, on April 29, the sitcom loses yet another beloved cast member, who in a recurring role played Mr. Treeger. The remembered star Mike Hagerty, died at the age of 67 years.

On Friends, Mike Hagerty played the building’s janitor in a total of five episodes spanning seasons 2, 4, and 8 between 1995 and 2001. His arc is well-remembered, as fans saw him interacting with Monica (Courteney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

The news about Hagerty’s death was released this weekend by his co-star of the HBO series Somebody Somewhere, Bridget Everett, who through a statement said with great sadness that Michael G. Hagerty was a beloved actor of character, who always felt love for his hometown Chicago, and for his family, which was a fundamental pillar during his years of life.

In addition to his Friends roles, Mike Hagerty is also credited for his turn on the hit NBC sitcom Seinfeld, where he played Rudy, the owner of a used clothing store in downtown New York City, in episodes titled “The Raincoats I and II” from Season 5 in 1994. In 2013, he began starring in the crime comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGinley. And in 2022, he joined Everett in his hit comedy Somebody Somewhere as patriarch Ed Miller.

His career began in the mid-1980s playing small roles in such film productions as Doctor Detroit, Brewster’s Millions, Nothing in Common, One More Saturday Night, Overboard and Red Heat. Early in the following decade, he continued in show business in such films as Dick Tracy, VI Warshawski and Wayne’s World, the latter being his first film with Mike Myers.