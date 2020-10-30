Friends: Lisa Kudrow explained what she hates the most

Friends was a hit show in the 1990s and early 2000s and the show’s stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc owed their successful careers to comedy.

However, Lisa Kudrow discovered that there was a downside to that fame that she really didn’t like: she hated being a celebrity. In an interview, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on Friends, explained her reasons.

“Being a celebrity is completely different from being an actor. It’s so much easier than feeling satisfied as an actor, working hard at acting, finding roles that are interesting and that people like.”

Lisa Kudrow struggled with the celebrity look of being on a hit show, saying she “hated” it.

“When Friends started, I thought my job was to be a celebrity, I tried it and I really hated it, I really hated it”

Lisa Kudrow found that the celebrity side didn’t have to overshadow the creative side of the job to play Phoebe Buffay on the hit NBC series.

Once she made that change of mind, it was so much more enjoyable for her job, but she also had some of the celebrity stuff in the mix that made her a Friends favorite.



