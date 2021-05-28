Friends: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Almost Dated During The Series

Friends: The Friends special, on HBO Max, which was so eagerly awaited by fans of the series, was finally released on streaming. And during the intense hugs, tears and deep conversations full of longing, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer decided to make some interesting revelations to everyone.

Towards the end of the meeting with the cast of Friends – which also featured the participation of Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt Leblanc and Matthew Perry – the guest presenter, James Corden, asked a curious question that brought a great moment to viewers. “Who was dating [backstage]?”, He asked.

And then, Jennifer Aniston turned to David Schwimmer, who played Rachel and Ross on the series, respectively. “Yes, in the first season, we … I had a big crush on Jen,” confessed Schwimmer. And Aniston then added without hesitation: “It was a reciprocal thing,” she said.

Friends: an exciting meeting on HBO Max for fans of the production

Although it is not a fictional program, totally showing how the characters’ lives were after so many years, the reunion of the cast of Friends is exactly what the fans asked for and, certainly, everyone will really like the final result.

Unfortunately, in Brazil, HBO Max is only available on June 29 and until then there will be great anxiety to check out the special.

A curious fact about the revelations of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer is the chemistry of both on the scene, which brought great truth to their characters who were in love with each other from the first to the last episode – going through many conflicts and disagreements over the years. ten seasons, of course.

“I remember telling David it would be a drag if the first time we kissed were on national television. And it was, for sure! The first time we kissed was at that cafe, ”commented Aniston, citing the famous Central Perk.

“But we just channel all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” he concluded.