Friends: How many well-known actors in Riverdale also appeared in the famous series

As one of the most popular comedies, Friends had a great impact on the pop culture of the 90s. For any fan of the famous sitcom, there are many well-known anecdotes to comment that occurred throughout the 10 seasons in which it was held. broadcast, and that they were once again the center of interest after the expected reunion of their cast that took place on the 17th anniversary of the transmission of their final episode.

The event that took place last May, brought back nostalgia and memories among its followers of a series that will last over time for the enjoyment of several generations, thanks to the creative talent of its production team and its cast. by the unforgettable Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Ross (David Schwimmer).

However, although when it came to the cameo of important figures of the show the program was the cause of great praise, there is also another group of artists who in those days were not very well known and who today are famous in their own right in other productions, like The CW’s popular youth series Riverdale, based on characters from the Archie comics.

Cole sprouse

Everyone remembers that at the beginning of Friends, the most prominent narrative arc in the first season was the one that referred to the conflicts related to the fatherhood of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), without a doubt that the news of the pregnancy of Carol Willick (Jane Sibbett), Ross’s ex-wife after she dumped him for another woman, was the source of several hilarious episodes as the new father adjusts to the idea that he would have a child with two mothers.

Since he was born, baby Ben Geller-Willick has been played by several children as he grew up on screen, but the real moment in which the role in the series gained more notoriety was when it was the turn of child star Cole Sprouse to play him from from the age of 6 years. After Friends, Sprouse achieved stratospheric fame alongside his twin brother Dylan on the television show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. So now, Sprouse plays Riverdale fan-favorite character Jughead, who is an aspiring writer, part-time detective, and best friend of Archie Andrews.

Marisol nichols

Fans who take a closer look at Friends season 9 episode 19, “Rachel’s Dream,” will notice one of Riverdale’s current famous leads, Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge, Veronica’s mother (Camila Mendes). In Friends we see her when Joey is part of the cast of the classic soap opera, Days of Our Lives, and Rachel visits the production set with her friend. During filming, Joey has a dramatic exchange with his stage partner Olivia, played by none other than Nichols.

Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos plays on Riverdale as mob boss Hiram Lodge, an antagonistic character in the plot who has a troubled relationship with his ex-wife Hermione and his daughter Veronica. At 50 years of age, Consuelos has a long artistic career that includes his participation in episode 22 of season 7 of Friends, “The One With Chandler’s Dad”. When Rachel and Ross venture out for a spin in their fast car and are stopped by Officer Hanson, played by Consuelos. To avoid getting a ticket, Rachel blatantly flirts with Hanson in a hilarious scene that ends with the officer letting them go on their way.