Friends: For this reason Justin Timberlake rejected a relevant role within the cast

In its premiere on September 22, 1994, Friends became the program to follow at the moment, everyone wanted to dress and look like Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), and this NBC comedy follows the story of a group of best Friends from New York City, starring Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

However, despite having a cast of professional actors as main characters, its cast was also made up of guest stars from the beginning. Throughout the 10 seasons of this comedy, the list of stars who wanted to participate for Friends was growing more and more.

Big names like Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Reese Witherspoon and George Clooney appeared on Friends. Additionally, Academy Award-winning actor Charlton Heston also made a cameo appearance in one of the episodes. So did Jennifer Aniston’s then-actor Brad Pitt in 2001.

Although after that strange appearance the well-known actors divorced, Aniston recently revealed in an interview that her ex-husband was one of the guest stars on the show, “Mr. Pitt was wonderful.” However, despite these well-known names, there was also a big name wanting to be part of a Friends cameo, however, she ended up rejecting him.

It was in the late 1990s that an international star chose to turn down the role in the drama. With this act it was shown that although great celebrities wanted to be part of the cast, not all of them made the cut. In an interview from the past, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Friends, it was learned that singer Justin Timberlake was rejected for a cameo.

The production did not have a good role for Justin Timberlake

Since then, many have wondered why the superstar singer failed to appear on the NBC sitcom? Apparently, it was all because he didn’t fit in well on Friends. According to Kauffman’s words, this is how he approached the case: “We got a call that Justin Timberlake wanted to do the show.”

When the producers met with Justin Timberlake to discuss the brainstorm they had in mind, co-creator David Crane noted that in the end, “they didn’t have a good role for him”. So were Kauffman’s words about the missed opportunity:

“My children were furious”, “They wanted to kill me”.