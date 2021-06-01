Friends: Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Recreate Iconic Dance

Friends: Actress Courteney Cox and singer Ed Sheeran got together this Sunday (30) and recreated one of the most iconic scenes from Friends: the Ross and Monica dance. In the video caption, posted on Instagram, Sheeran wrote that the two “had a very special meeting over the weekend.”

Where does the dance come from?

The dance routine is part of the episode “Aquele Com a Routina”, from the 6th season of the comedy series. In the episode, Monica and Ross have the opportunity to participate in a televised New Year’s Eve party that features the best dancers having fun, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve.

Since the two have been fans of the program since they were young, they do a choreography that they invented when they were still children – and end up appearing in the funniest moments of the party.

The video was published as part of the special Friends reunion, already available in the United States by HBO Max. The episode brought together the six actors (Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc) for the first time, as well as of special guests. In Brazil, the platform will be available on June 29, with values ​​between R$19.97 and R$28.

So, what did you think of the video? Leave your comment below and enjoy sharing the article on social media!