Fresh Blood For The Tablet Market: Nokia T20

With the pandemic, the tablet market started to move. Finally, Nokia introduced the T20 tablet model. Here are the features…

Nokia introduced the tablet model called T20. In July, Finland-based HMD Global launched the Nokia XR20 smartphone, which is designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions. The company said that the model has already exceeded its expectations in terms of sales.

HMD Global owns the product license rights of Nokia. Now HMD wants to take advantage of the increased demand for tablets with pandemic restrictions and working from home. Along with long battery life, Nokia’s tablet comes with four years of monthly security updates and three years of Android upgrades.

Nokia T20 tablet with features

HMD head of product marketing Adam Ferguson talked about the Nokia T20. He stated that the T20 is just one of the planned tablet series that the company aims to launch. He also hinted that future models will support new 5G networks.



(Photo: CNBC)

HMD stated that the Nokia T20 tablet model can be used for up to 15 hours on a full charge. However, they did reveal that the T20 supports 10 hours of video streaming on platforms like YouTube and Netflix. The device will come with family-friendly features like Google Kids Space, a “kids mode” setting that shows kids only safe content, and Family Link for parental controls.

Here are the technical specifications of the device:

Operating system Android

Display 10.4” LCD with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels (15:9)

Battery capacity 8,200 mAh

Processor Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset

Storage 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage

Camera Front camera 5 MP, rear camera 8 MP

Charging is done via USB-C with a 15W adapter. But the retail package will only come with a 10W charger. In addition, the device, which has stereo speakers, two microphones and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, offers 400 nits of brightness with the brightness boost mode.

There are two versions of the device. One will only support Wi-Fi, and the other will be a 4G connection. The Nokia T20 Wi-Fi will be available for 199 euros, and the 4G LTE model will be available for 239 euros. The company did not disclose its release date and availability.