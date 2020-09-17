French store may have leaked PS5 price and launch games

Today we will have the PS5 event at 5 pm Brasília time and it is expected that Sony will finally reveal the price and the launch date of the console. However, the French store Micromania may have revealed this information ahead of time, including prices, launch games and more: the PlayStation 5 Digital would arrive for 399 euros (US $ 399 in the US) and the disc version costs 499 euros (US US $ 499); the games would be Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Destruction All-Stars, Demon’s Souls Remake and Sackboy Adventures.

It is worth remembering that this is all rumors at the moment and there is no official information from Sony, which should reveal all this data at today’s event. If real, the PS5 with a disc would have the same price as the Xbox Series X, while the version without a disc would be $ 100 more expensive than the Xbox Series S, the entry-level version of Microsoft’s console.

According to the leak, few PlayStation 5 units would be available at launch in November (pre-sales would begin on September 17, tomorrow) and inventory would be replenished in December and January. On Twitter, the store denied that the information was real.

Is the leak real? We’ll have to wait just a little while longer to get official confirmation from Sony and all the PS5 data. The Voxel will be live from 4:30 pm covering the event. Anxious?



