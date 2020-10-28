French President Macron declares national quarantine

French President Emmanuel Macron declared a general quarantine due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Macron said the second Covid-19 wave would be much more deadly than the first.

In his speech to the nation, French President Emmanuel Macron said that quarantine will be applied across the country from Friday, October 30, and noted that the quarantine will be applied until December 1.

Addressing the public from the Elysee Palace, Macron noted that the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) is spreading very rapidly in France, stating that this rate is not predicted even in the worst estimates, “The rate of the number of cases compared to the general population has doubled in the last week,” he said.

Reconfinement : Emmanuel Macron annonce le « retour de l'attestation » pic.twitter.com/vbb9AgwOxM — CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 28, 2020

Arguing that they are following a good strategy in combating the epidemic, Macron said that countries such as Spain and Ireland in Europe took strict measures earlier, but they were in the same situation with these countries.

Warning that more people will die in the second wave of the epidemic, Macron shared the information that 1.9 million tests were performed per week.

Explaining that all schools will be open except universities, Macron stated that within the scope of the application, people can go out to go to work, markets and health institutions.

Macron stated that bars, restaurants and shops will also be closed.

Sharing the information that visits to elderly nursing homes will be allowed, Macron noted that people should have a permit with them when they go out.

Stating that the course of the epidemic will be re-evaluated every 15 days, Macron stated that their goal is to reduce the daily number of Covid-19 cases to 5,000.

In France, curfews are imposed in 54 regions between 21.00-06.00.

In the country, with 52 thousand 10 cases, which were last recorded on October 25, the highest daily number of cases in the country and Europe was detected since the beginning of the epidemic.



