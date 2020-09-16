Freedom for new users from Deezer

Online music service Deezer has introduced country selection feature. With this feature, users will be able to switch to the music and shows tab of any country they choose and enjoy the content there.

Thanks to this feature, users of Deezer will be able to listen to selected podcasts from France one day and enjoy German tunes the next day.

It is very easy to take advantage of this new feature that Deezer has introduced as of today. The only thing users have to do is to come to the “Choose a Country” step from the “Options” section and decide on the country they want.

Users will always be able to return to their previous options or choose a new country if they change their minds. Regardless of the country selected, the language option of the application will not change.

Stating that Deezer listeners want to be able to own a piece of their home or integrate with different cultures even though they are thousands of kilometers away, Deezer Product and Growth Officer Stefan Tweraser said: “Also, our compiled lists and channels are a good way to learn a new language as they will introduce you to the parts and broadcasts of the country you choose. He said in the form.

Deezer country selection feature is available both on the web and on mobile devices as of today.



