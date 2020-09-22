Freedom Fighters Is Back After 17 Years

Freedom Fighters, the third-person shooter developed by IO Interactive, was released years later for Windows 10. The game rated again by PEGI; It will be available on GOG.com, Steam and Epic Games Store.

Freedom Fighters, the third-person shooter game developed for PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox and Windows, was first developed by Denmark-based game developer IO Interactive, which we know with the Hitman series, and after 17 years, it is back to PC via GOG.com, Epic Games Store and Steam. is coming.

The initial re-rating of the game by PEGI sparked some rumors. Shortly after PEGI appeared on the site, GOG released the game at a 34% discount. Currently listed on GOG.com for $ 9.89 (75 TL), IO Interactive, which became an independent studio by leaving Square Enix in 2017, is the publisher.

What kind of game is Freedom Fighters?

We control the character of the American plumber, Christopher Stone, in an alternate history when the Soviet Union invaded and occupied New York. In Freedom Fighters, where we will gradually become the leader of a resistance organization, we use the command system to increase the resistance and direct 12 freedom fighters to strategic conflicts.

Reward points in charisma-based recruitment system depend on rescuing freedom fighters or capturing crucial enemy territories. In this game where we will earn points when we save the prisoners, there are also many different weapons such as machine guns, grenades, rocket and Molotov cocktails.

Freedom Fighters system requirements:

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Pentium 4 1.5 GHz or Athlon XP equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Video Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible video card

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 800 MB available space

Suggested

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Pentium 4 2.4 GHz or Athlon XP / 64 bit equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible video card

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 1 GB available space

Freedom Fighters is currently on sale for around $ 10 on GOG.com with a 34% discount. IO states that the game will also be available on Epic Games and Steam.



