Free Xbox in Madden 21, Rugby 20 and Diablo 3

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have free and limited access to Madden NFL 21, Rugby 20 and Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Edition from today, the 10th, until 11:59 pm on Sunday, 13. In this way, all offline and online resources of the games will be fully accessible for players who try them in the period.

If subscribers decide to continue the progress of the games beyond the weekend period, the final purchase of the titles will be required. Thinking about it, Microsoft Store put everyone on sale with offers of up to 67% OFF. Check it out below:

Madden NFL 21 – MVP Edition (from R $ 499 to R $ 374.25)

Madden NFL 21 – Deluxe Edition (from R $ 339 to R $ 271.20)

Rugby 20 – Standard Edition (from R $ 179.95 to R $ 89.97)

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (from $ 199 to $ 65.67)

The offers will be valid until Sunday, the 13th, when the free games weekend ends.



