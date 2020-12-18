Free video calls on ZOOM: goodbye to 40 minutes

These days we are going to celebrate Christmas. But it is not the only holiday on the calendar on these dates, since for example Hannukah, the Jewish holiday, is also celebrated; or Kwanzaa, the annual celebration of African-American culture. It is time to unite, but we are also living in a current restrictive situation with the Pandemic, so once again the video calling applications are going to unite many homes and families.

Zoom without time limit

For this reason, the Zoom app, which during confinement became one of the protagonists as it was used by businesses, families, teachers, etc., to work, give classes, or just spend time together, has decided that it will eliminate temporarily the 40-minute limit for video calls from free accounts, so that users can connect with family and friends.

In this way, video calls made by users with free Zoom accounts on the last day of Hanukkah, Christmas Eve and Christmas, New Years Eve and New Years, and the last day of Kwanzaa will not be cut off after 40 minutes are reached. This is the calendar:

Enlarge

– Hannukah: From 10am on Thursday, December 17 to 6am on Saturday, December 19

– Christmas: From 10am on Wednesday, December 23 to 6am on Saturday, December 26

– Kwanzaa: from 10am on Wednesday, December 30 to 6am on Saturday, January 2

It is “a show of appreciation” for all users of the platform “during an extraordinary time”, as explained from Zoom in a post on their official blog. Users should not take any action; the limit will be removed only automatically on the specified dates.



