Our series of free Udemy courses of the week that we regularly publish this week includes the Order Tracking Panel with C # MVC, Comprehensive AngularJS course from Scratch, Image Processing with OpenCV course, Arduino and IoT topics.

Free Udemy courses of the week – October 21st

Some free courses have user and time limits. For this reason, coupons may be sold out early.

Order Tracking Panel course with C # MVC

With C #, you can design and implement any desktop application you want. The language developed by Microsoft is preferred by many software developers thanks to its easy learning. With Model View Controller (MVC), you can write more effective code. For example, you can quickly adapt a code block you use to a different project thanks to MVC.

Image Processing course with OpenCV

Thanks to the OpenCV library, you can try many image processing techniques and turn it into a project with the machine learning algorithm you have set up. If you want to work on image processing using Python and OpenCV, you can enroll in the course.

Comprehensive AngularJS course from scratch

One of the top picks in the free Udemy course series of the week is undoubtedly software courses. AngularJS, a JavaScript library developed by Google, offers software developers the opportunity to create a single page web application. AngularJS, which aims to minimize the code blocks by creating a more stable structure, is used for front-end design.

Arduino and IoT course

Apart from Arduino, you can develop IoT applications with integrated cards such as NodeMCU and Wemos. Thanks to cards such as Esp8266 and Esp32, you can establish an internet connection and start working with web services without the need for any module. You can enroll in the course to develop IoT applications using Arduino and the products it supports.

Linux System Administration course

You can do many operations such as setting up a website by setting up servers on Linux systems, creating multiplayer systems. Thanks to the course you will watch, you will be able to improve yourself on issues such as installing more than 100 game servers on the Ubuntu operating system, publishing WordPress-based website and server management.



