Free Udemy courses of the week – November 27th

Our regular series of free Udemy courses of the week include Flowcharts, How to SEO, Game Model Design and Solfege Training, and Professional Graphic Design with Canva.

Designing a Game Model

Nowadays, the increasing number of Independent Video Game (Indie Game) developers in the game industry has enabled many people to enter the game industry. With the course, you will be able to learn about polygon modeling with Autodesk Maya, creating modeling details with ZBrush and texture painting with Substance Painter. You can enroll in the course.

Flow Charts

One of the first things to do to learn software is to learn algorithm logic and flow diagram logic. Flowcharts, which you need to make the scenario you set up before writing code, enable you to quickly discover possible solutions when you make a mistake.

How is SEO done?

One of the most preferred free Udemy courses of the week is the SEO course. SEO (Search Engine Optimization), which will be frequently encountered in internet journalism and article industries, ensures that the article or news you write is ranked higher in search engines. Although each search engine has a different algorithm, search engines update their algorithms and develop different SEO rules. You can enroll in the course to learn more about SEO.

Professional Design with Canva

With the development of technology, the possibility of professional graphic design has begun to be provided on websites. Thanks to sites such as Photopea and Canva, users can design posters, brochures, logos and business cards. You can enroll in the course with Canva to learn professional and fast design tips.

Solfege Training

Anyone who wants to play an instrument or learn notes must first learn the basic music concepts. Thanks to the Solfege Education, you will be able to learn concepts such as the place of the notes on the porte and the values of the notes, Scales, Intervals, Major and Minor Chord institutions and theories.



