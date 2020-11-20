Free Udemy courses of the week – November 20

Our series of free Udemy courses of the week, which we regularly publish, includes Machine Learning, music production with Pro Tools, Bloackchain and Bitcion courses.

Machine Learning – Linear Regression

Machine learning can be described as one of the most important topics in the field of artificial intelligence. Through the course you can learn how to do Linear Regression operations with Python and Matlab. You can enroll in the course to learn more about Numpy library usage, Regression classification difference and Linear Regression evaluation metrics.

Golang – Web Development with Echo Framework

Developed by Google, Golang is actively used in many areas. Developed for those interested in system programming, Golang has become usable in other fields thanks to the developed frameworks. You can enroll in the course to develop a website with Golang’s Echo framework. We are here with web development education, one of the most preferred free Udemy courses of the week.

Blockchain and Bitcoin Education

With the development of blockchain technology, hundreds of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, have been launched. Crypto coins obtained by electronic devices by performing certain tasks are sold at high prices today. You can enroll in the course to learn more about concepts such as blockchain and Bitcoin.

Mobile Application Development with Android Studio

Mobile application development is undoubtedly one of the most preferred areas today. You can enroll in the course to learn more about mobile application development with Dart language and Flutter framework.

Pro Tools and Music Production

Pro Tools is a hard disk audio recording, mixing and production system used by professionals that supports macOS and Windows operating systems. To learn more about professional music production with Pro Tools, one of the most preferred production programs, you can enroll in the course by clicking here.



