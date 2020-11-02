Our regular series of free Udemy courses of the week include Ethical hacker, Introduction to digital marketing, Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and Free Siemens NX courses.

Free Udemy courses of the week – November 2

Some free courses have user and time limits. For this reason, coupons may be sold out early.

Ethical hacker course

With the increasing need for information security, cyber security expertise has become one of the increasingly popular professions today. Many people make money thanks to the vulnerabilities (bug bounty) found in companies’ websites and systems. If you want to pursue a career in cyber security and learn about ethical hacking, you can enroll in the course.

Hands-on SEO course

Thanks to SEO (Search engine optimization), you can raise your website to the top in search engines. If the articles you write or the other content you create are not SEO compatible, search engines will not care enough about your site. With this course, you can learn more about SEO and put your site in a good position. You can enroll in one of the top picked free Udemy courses of the week, SEO course.

EMC (Electromagnetic compatibility) course

The EMC concept, which should be known especially by electrical – electronics engineers and technicians, affects many devices we use. It shows two different tendencies in electrical devices. You can enroll in the course to learn more and improve yourself on product safety certification and EMC.

Siemens NX 9.0 course

Thanks to CAD programs, you can make 3D designs and produce your designs with devices such as CNC, 3D printer. Thanks to Siemens NX 9.0 program, you can create the 3D model you want and develop yourself in this regard. You can enroll in the course to learn basic and intermediate design.

Digital marketing course

Thanks to today’s technology, we can perform many transactions on the internet. Considering that millions of people around the world make money through digital marketing, it will not be difficult to predict that it will be one of the indispensable professions of the future. You can enroll in the course to learn more about target audience segmentation, competitor and target analysis and to get an introduction to digital marketing.



