Free trial period extended for Apple TV Plus

Apple has extended the free trial of its content streaming service Apple TV Plus until February 2021. This service was available in many countries abroad on November 1, 2019. The service will be in its first year in a few weeks.

In honor of the launch of Apple TV Plus, purchasers of a new Apple product were offered a one-year free trial. Apple is now extending this free trial facility until the end of January 2021. TechCrunch states that for those who buy a one-year subscription without purchasing a new Apple device, free identification will be made until February 2021.

Those who start a new subscription before November 2020 will also earn $ 4.99 in credit per month until February.

Bloomberg stated in a report in February 2020 that Apple TV Plus has more than 10 million subscribers, but only half of them actually use the service. It was unknown how much of these subscribers paid for and how much they used as part of the free trial.

Despite everything, Apple shows that it is ambitious about Apple TV Plus with the original productions it offers. The company has been adding TV series and movies featuring star names to the service for a year. One of them got Ted Lasso, who recently came out and got very positive reviews. In fact, the second season of this series has been approved. Dickinson’s second season will also begin on January 8, 2021.



