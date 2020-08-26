Free to Stadia Pro Subscribers in September

Google announced the games that the cloud game platform Stadia will offer free of charge to its pro subscribers in September. In September, 6 games will be offered free of charge to Pro subscribers, while 3 games will be separated.

Google, the owner of Stadia, one of the most well-known platforms in cloud gaming, continues to add new games to its platform. The company announced 6 new games to be added to the platform for Stadia Pro subscribers in September.

The company announced its games to be added to the platform for Stadia Pro subscribers in a video released on the Stadia YouTube channel. Among the games to be added to the platform are games such as Hitman and Metro: Last Light Redux. In addition, 3 games are removed from the platform.

6 games to be added for Stadia Pro subscribers in September

The games that will be added to the platform for Stadia Pro subscribers as of September 1 will be Embr, Gunsport, Hello Neighbor, Hitman, Metro: Last Light Redux and Super Bomberman R Online.

In addition, as we said above, there will be games that leave the platform as well as the games added. The games that Stadia Pro subscribers cannot play for free will be Get Packed, Grid and Kona as of August 31. If these games are downloaded before the end of the month, they can be played as long as the Stadia Pro subscription continues. Apart from that, the games can be purchased separately.

In addition, the Windbound game, which will be released on August 28 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, will also be added to the Stadia platform. However, this game is not among the games offered for free.

Games that will be offered free of charge to Stadia Pro subscribers in September:

Embr

Gunsport

Hello Neighbor

Hitman

Metro: Last Light Redux

Super Bomberman R Online

The games that will be leaving Stadia Pro as of August 13:

Get Packed

Grid

Kona



