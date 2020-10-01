Free Soundtrack list for streamers from Twitch

Twitch shared a copyrighted playlist specifically for broadcasters: Soundtrack by Twitch. A solution is being developed for the problem of adding music caused by copyrights, which is one of the biggest problems faced by people who broadcast or add videos. Twitch is introducing a new tool for streamers called Twitch by Soundtrack that allows them to add licensed music to their broadcast stream.

Soundtrack by Twitch music list shared

This feature, which first appeared last year, was under development. Now, this feature not only makes it easier to find licensed music, but also aims to make it easier for content creators.

Soundtrack by Twitch works with various record companies and music distribution companies, but does not yet have agreements with parent companies. Instead, it partners with some music provider companies and apps. For example; Soundcloud, Monstercat, Distrokid, cdbaby, Empire, Westwood Recordings, United Masters, Alpha Pup, Popgang, Text Me Records, Dim Mak, Create Music. In addition, there are Chillhop Music, Anjunabeats, Soundstripe, LabelWork, mxmtoon, Nuclear Blast, Season of Mist, Chilled Cow, Pure Noise Records, Symphonic, Blkbox and Songtradr.

Twitch says that with this new roster it has launched, it will give creators access to a wealth of music, including artists such as Above & Beyond, mxmtoon, Porter Robinson, RAC, SwuM and others. More than a million tracks in total will be available to the creators for free.

Twitch has not shared details about the terms of the deal at this time. Among some of Twitch’s music partners, they share their popular and free-to-use music as Spotify playlists. Prior to this, Twitch’s voice recognition system automatically flagged every voice that users did not have the rights to play during streaming.

Twitch tried to resolve music rights issues with the Twitch Music Library in 2015, but this was closed last year without any explanation. With the release of Soundtrack by Twitch, the music will be split into their own audio channel so creators can play tracks without worrying about muting their channels or having problems with their accounts.



