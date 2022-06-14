Free Sims 4 Update Brings Back the Best Death in the Series

One of the favorite in-game causes of death for The Sims fans has officially appeared in The Sims 4 thanks to a new free game update. Sims players have been finding ways to kill their Sims since the very first part of the franchise, and new death scenarios are often very much in demand by the community.

Death in The Sims 4 is not necessarily a comedic accident, but it often is, especially when you consider how stupid the cause or circumstances can be. One fan, for example, shared a dark but ridiculous story about a sim predicting his death with a picture. The Sims 4 has introduced new and diverse ways to kill Sims in the years since its first release, although many players find it much harder to kill Sims in Sims 4 than in previous games. This is partly due to the lack of items that can cause sudden death.

EA has published today’s free update of The Sims 4 on June 14, confirming that death from a meteorite is now possible. The news comes along with a new addition of a small telescope that will offer Sims a more portable way to observe the stars. Now Sims will do this at their own risk, as the patch notes warn:

“Watching the night sky can be a dangerous job. If your sim notices that something is coming right towards him… get inside quickly! Death from a meteorite is now in the order of things!

The new Death item is joined by many gameplay additions to prepare for the upcoming Sims 4 Werewolves paid game set. Today’s free update of the base game will add lunar cycles, Create-a-Sim items, scenarios and more. Full details are available on the EA website.

A free update of the base game is already here🤩 and just in time for the super full moon 🌕 With the addition of new phases of the moon, a new small telescope will definitely come in handy🔭💫

Back in The Sims 3, players liked the random and chaotic death from a meteorite because it introduced an unpredictable variable. At any moment, the sim can be flattened by a cosmic stone that appeared out of nowhere. It’s worth noting that it was possible to escape from the meteorite if players paid at least some attention to it, but the opportunity to get hit was quite interesting, and the addition of your favorite death mechanics in The Sims 4 should be long-awaited for fans.

In The Sims 3, meteor mechanics are pretty reliable, including different chances of hitting depending on several parameters. This is a fun part of the game that was abandoned in The Sims 4. However, the last part of the series apparently restores one of the old gameplay features. Meteors may not be the most sought-after feature by fans, but it’s a great addition to an ever-evolving game, especially given the lack of unpredictability of The Sims 4 compared to previous installments.