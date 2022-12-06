Free PVP Update “Colosseum” For Elden Ring Will Be Released on December 7

What just happened? Developer Elden Ring From Software has confirmed long-standing rumors about the release of DLC, and you won’t have to wait long to try it out. On Tuesday, the Japanese studio, together with the publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, announced Colosseum. According to the description in the trailer, the PVP update will allow players to participate in duels, battles for everyone and team battles in the Limgrave, Leindell and Kalid Coliseum.

Update 1.08 is free and should be released on December 7th (it’s tomorrow), just before the 2022 Game Awards.

Elden Ring appeared at the end of February and launched, further strengthening FromSoftware as a leading game studio. As of October, more than 17.5 million copies have been sold worldwide. The PlayStation 5 version of the game scored 96 points on Metacritic, and the PC version scored a few points lower — 94. The user rating is slightly less favorable: 7.8 for PS5 and 6.9 for PC.

At the moment, the expected PVP update is not a surprise. Earlier this year, data miners discovered unused assets in the game, including the Colosseum, and suggested that they could be activated in future DLC.

The game was nominated in several Game Award categories, including Best Role-playing Game, Best Sound Design, Best Soundtrack and Music, Best Artwork, Best Story, Best Game Direction and Granddaddy of them All, Game of the Year. It goes up against some other strong hitters, including God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, to name just a few.

Some believe that the “early” fall of PVP from FromSoftware could pave the way for a larger DLC announcement, possibly during The Game Awards.

Time ranked Elden Ring as the fourth favorite release of 2022 after The Quarry, Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok in that order.

The annual awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 8, and will again be hosted by Jeff Cayley. It will be broadcast simultaneously on most major digital, social and gaming platforms starting at 4:30 p.m. Pacific ocean.