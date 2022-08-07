Free PS Plus Games for August 2022 may Be Sony’s Best Offer This Year

As many subscription services often see, PS Plus has had many ups and downs this year. Many free games at the beginning of this year received a mixed or negative response, and even the PS Plus “Big March” model falls short of previous years. At the same time, the launch of PS Plus Extra and Premium was well received by fans around the world. Thanks to the constant support of PS Plus Extra and Premium, it is quite possible that the Game Pass will be able to compete for its money, even if Sony believes that it will take years.

The Essential level, which existed only a couple of months ago, was the only level. PS Plus free games have gone through periods of good and bad games, and the end of 2020 — the beginning of 2021 may have been the best the service has ever seen. 2022 was an ambiguous year compared to it.

Free games for PS Plus in 2022 turned out to be ambiguous

Without a fresh PS5 launch and less-than-perfect games joining the service month after month, 2022 hasn’t been the best year yet for PS Plus, and that’s saying something. God of War finally graced PS Plus Essential in June of this year, but it wasn’t a blockbuster that could be given, it was a repeat for PS Plus Extra as well. Besides, every month is a whole. Very few singles could last an entire month, including God of War, and it was paired with two games that had surprisingly low reviews from Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Overall, the PS Plus free games for July were better, but still had a repeat and were overshadowed by the release of PS Plus Extra and Premium. After all, there were 18 games released on these two levels compared to Essential’s three. However, free games for PS Plus in August 2022 is one of the best months of the year when fans can get Pro Skater 1 from Tony Hawk. +2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Little Nightmares. All of these are top-notch additions, but it’s worth noting that the year as a whole suggests that the last months of the year will be mixed. It would be great to make a mistake, but one good apple doesn’t save a bunch.

PS Plus Extra and Premium can become the focus of attention

However, in general, it is impossible to expect less from PS Plus Essential now with respect to the entire multi-level service. Sony has already added a lot of favorite games and confirmed the availability of new Assassin’s Creed and Yakuza games for PS Plus Extra and Premium. This may not be the best approach, but it’s safe to say that losing PS Plus Essential can be a benefit for Extra and Premium. Of course, in hindsight it’s 20/20, and it will be interesting to look back at 2022 in 2023 and see how Sony has balanced the various levels of its services.

