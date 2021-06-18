Free PC, Steam and Xbox games for this weekend of June 18-20

Free PC: This weekend we have many hours of play ahead of us thanks to the Steam Next Fest, which brings us more than 700 demos of many upcoming releases. One more weekend we offer you a series of proposals to play during these days completely free of charge, among which the Steam Next Fest stands out, the now usual Steam promotion in which you can try hundreds of demos. This time we have more than 700 specifically at our disposal.

But there are more things. Free Play Days bring us one of the most popular multiplayer shooters of recent years, as well as a quality sports title such as PGA Tour 2K21, a sport that seems to return to the elite like golf. In addition, the usual weekly rotation of the Epic Games Store offers us one of the most fun cooperative games that we can try. Let’s see them all:

Overcooked 2, on PC

If cooking is not our thing, perhaps it will be better for us in a virtual way, and if it is with four friends, better, since Overcooked 2 is designed to play especially in company. If you have never experienced the madness of a professional kitchen, the madness of this cooperative title may be the closest thing, since you will have to coordinate to carry out all kinds of recipes, but in the most crazy way possible.

PGA Tour 2K21, on Xbox and PC

The team in charge of The Golf Club, the most successful golf saga in recent years, this time had the support of 2K Games, with which they were able to launch a great simulator in 2020. Packed with content and very demanding in its mechanics, it has a very complete career mode in which to climb positions in the top and also beat the copper with other online players. We can test it during these days thanks to the Xbox Free Days of Play.