Free November Games on PS Plus, Xbox Gold

We know all the free games and when they will be available to users subscribed to the services of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC.

November, the penultimate month of the year and the month chosen by Sony and Microsoft for the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The next gen is just around the corner, but none of the main companies in the sector with loyalty plans has forgotten to reveal what gifts they have in store for their users. As in previous months, it is time to find out about all the free games offered by the subscription services of PS4, Xbox One, Twitch and Google Stadia in November; that is, what we know as PS Plus, Xbox Games With Gold, Prime Gaming, and Stadia Pro.

As often happens, between the end of the month and the beginning of next month, Sony, Microsoft, Amazon and Google have gone on to reveal which free games they will offer to their subscribers this November – marked by the start of the new generation of consoles – including the dates when each game will be available to download and the deadline to save them in our library.

At MeriStation we have been updating different articles since the beginning of the year where we collect the best free video games for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and this publication with all the titles for free or on sale at the moment.

PS Plus: Bugsnax for PS5; Hollow Knight and Shadow of War on PS4

Sony wants to welcome the new generation in a big way. The first surprise that nobody saw coming is Bugsnax, it is a particular Young Horses game where we enter an adventure full of animals, fruits and the most fun situations. From this November 12, it will be possible to play on PS5 by PS Plus users totally free and in its full version. We can redeem it until January 4.

Free Games November

On the other hand, from this November 3, they are available for PS4 and PS5 users (through backward compatibility) Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Empty Heart Edition, two works with great reviews behind and with very different proposals. For their part, PS Plus members in Spain also have Melbits World, a 3D puzzle game where we control the stage, not the characters.

Finally, PS Plus Collection, which comes with 20 defining PlayStation 4 titles that are completely backward compatible on PS5 and at no additional cost; only for subscribers who have the new Sony console as of this November 19.



