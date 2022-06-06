Free mystery games in Epic Games Store follow a very clear pattern

For years, the Epic Games Store has been giving away free mystery games at the same time as big sales in the hope of attracting new users to the PC gaming platform. Epic Mega Sale is the latest promotion of Epic Games Store, which will last until June 16, and at the moment three free mystery games have been distributed to users.

The first free game in the Epic Games Store was available to users from May 19 to May 26 in the form of a marauding shooter from Gearbox Software Borderlands 3. Borderlands 3 set a high bar for free mystery games in the Epic Games Store, as it is a relatively new game compared to many other games that are distributed for free on the service, and not just that, but it’s a big budget, high-end release, not an indie game.

Following Borderlands 3, BioShock was released in the Epic Games Store: The Collection (which was available from May 26 to June 2), which made many users come to the conclusion about the latest promotion of the free mystery game. Both Borderlands 3 and BioShock: The Collection is published by 2K Games, which leads fans to assume that the rest of the free mystery games in the Epic Games Store will also be titles from the 2K library. However, the latest free game in the Epic Games Store refuted this theory.

Epic Games Store List of Free Mystery Games

Borderlands 3 (May 19 — May 26) BioShock: The Collection (May 26 — June 2) Wolfenstein: The New Colossus (June 2-9)

The current free game in the Epic Games Store, which users can claim for free until Thursday, June 9, 10:00 central time, is called Wolfenstein: The New Colossus. Unlike Borderlands 3 and BioShock: The Collection, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus was published by Bethesda. Needless to say, this refutes the Epic Games Store free games theory, which assumed that all free games would be released 2K.

However, the fact that Wolfenstein is a free game from the Epic Games Store seems to confirm another theory about the lineup. Now that three free mystery games have been presented in the Epic Games Store, a clear pattern is forming: So far, all the free mystery games in the Epic Games Store for the Epic Mega Sale promotion have been first-person shooters.

Before the end of the promotion, there is at least one, or even two free mystery games in the Epic Games Store. So at least three of the five potential free mystery games in the Epic Games Store were FPS games, which means it’s highly likely that the next free games will also be FPS games. Of course, it could just be a coincidence, so fans should remember that as well. We will know for sure when the next free mystery game will be presented in the Epic Games Store on Thursday, June 9, at 10:00 Central European time.