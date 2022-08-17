Free MultiVersus Characters that you can play right now

MultiVersus is a free—to-play fighting game that represents a new take on the Super Smash Bros. formula, but using characters owned by Warner Bros. instead of video game stars. MultiVersus launched its Season 1 with a whopping 17 characters for players to choose from, although not all of them are available to play immediately. Some MultiVersus characters are free, but unlocking others requires players to spend coins.

Players can unlock MultiVersus characters by spending the coins they earn just by playing the game, or they can do it with Gleamium. Glimium, for the uninitiated, is the premium currency of MultiVersus. It is mainly used to buy cosmetics and combat passes, but those who don’t want to grind to unlock new heroes can instead spend it on buying characters if they so wish.

MultiVersus characters require players to spend coins or Gleamium to unlock, but there is a regular rotation of characters that players can check out for free. The launch of MultiVersus Season 1 has led to a change in the composition of the free characters, so now there are four new characters for fans of the game who can try and see if they want to spend coins to unlock them.

Free MultiVersus Characters

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) Batman Lebron James Steven Universe

From August 15 to August 30, Multiverse fans can play as Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Batman, LeBron James and the Steven Universe without spending coins. This is a decent selection of fighters representing most of the different classes available for the game, just like in MultiVersus. Come August 30th, the free character selection will change and fans will be able to check out four different characters, although it is not yet known who will be next in the rotation.

In the MultiVersus Season 1 update, the developer of Player First Games has improved the free characters. Starting with Season 1, currently free characters are marked with a blue clock icon to indicate that they are only available for free play for a limited time. This way, MultiVersus players will know in advance that their favorite characters may soon be removed from the free game pool, and so they can better prioritize their coins.

The 17 characters available to play, as in MultiVersus at launch, ensure that players will have a healthy variety of options, and soon the list of characters will expand even more. Morty Smith from “Rick and Morty” will join Multiverse on August 23, and Rick Sanchez, Black Adam and Striped from “Gremlins” will arrive at some point between now and November 15.

MultiVersus is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.