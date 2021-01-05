Free Minecraft game defeated coronavirus

Despite its simple graphics, Minecraft is one of the most sought after games in the gaming world. An ambitious version of the game developed by Mojang Studios, owned by Microsoft, is in its last days. Accordingly, Microsoft does not want to allocate more resources for the free Minecraft mobile game in pandemic conditions.

Free Minecraft didn’t get what it wanted in augmented reality

For the augmented reality craze in mobile games that started with Pokemon Go, Mojang Studios announced the Minecraft Earth game in 2019. Minecraft Earth was actually a game that is still under development on the Android side and was appreciated before the pandemic.

But the game, which promotes playing Minecraft on the street using augmented reality technology, is not receiving the long-awaited attention. Microsoft made a difficult decision for the ambitious game and decided to remove it from app markets on June 30.

Although we are facing a free Minecraft game that uses augmented reality technology, you had to spend money for the game. Microsoft will give anyone who spends money on Minecraft Earth a suitable copy of Minecraft. In this context, Mojang Studios made some arrangements for paid content in the game.

New in-game adjustments for Minecraft Earth

Accordingly, real money transactions in Minecraft Earth have been removed. Ruby costs have been significantly reduced. Time requirements for production and melting have been reduced.

Unused crafting and melt aids have been replaced with the same radius increments. Players who log in between January 5 and June 30 will be given a set of character creator items.

Noteworthy as free Minecraft, Earth will close on June 30th and will not be available for download after that date. On July 1, all player data will be deleted except for Character Creator and Minecoin authorizations.

Players who left rubies in the game will be converted into Minecoins to purchase paid items on the console and PC versions of Minecraft.

The game’s servers will continue to run until April 26th. The game, which is highly appreciated especially on the iOS side, may find a chance on the Microsoft side again, with the ease of pandemic conditions. Have you tried the free Minecraft Earth, augmented reality game? We are waiting your comments.