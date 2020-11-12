Free Market will have 5 new distribution centers in Brazil

Mercado Livre has just announced on Thursday morning (12) that it will open five more distribution centers (CDs) for orders in Brazil. There will be two locations in the city of Cajamar-SP, one in Guarulhos-SP, one and Gov. Celso Ramos-SC and another in Extrema-MG.

The new distribution centers are added to the three Fulfillment CDs the company has – located in Cajamar and Louveira-SP, and Lauro de Freitas-BA – to the 16 Cross Docking centers, to dozens of “last mile” hubs.

With this, the e-commerce giant wants to reinforce its deliveries within two days after purchase. Currently, Mercado Livre is already able to send orders with this deadline to 1,800 cities in Brazil, which guarantees coverage for 80% of the Brazilian population. Leandro Bassoi, vice president of Mercado Envios, even revealed that the company manages to deliver within one day to an area where 70% of the Brazilian population live.

“We want to follow our goal of having faster and faster deliveries,” said Bassoi at a press conference. “We have been monitoring the satisfaction rates and we understand that the customer is much more satisfied when delivery is faster”.

The executive also explained that Mercado Livre wants to make the consumer trust in deliveries made within 2 days. “We want the person to be able to buy a gift on Thursday or Friday and be able to receive the product on Saturday to be able to go to one for a children’s party on Sunday without having to go to a physical store,” he commented.

The Free Market was able to send 276 million packages in the last quarter in Brazil alone. In all, the company expects to finish 2021 with seven CDs, more than 4 planes, 600 trucks and 10,000 vans.



