Free Market opens 7,200 new vacancies in Brazil

The logistics and e-commerce company Mercado Livre announced the availability of 7,200 new job openings for Brazil. The company’s goal is to double the number of employees this year, with the country being key to meeting the target. At the end of 2020, it had already announced the opening of new distribution centers in the national territory.

The vacancies are for the most diverse sectors of the company, from IT and finance, through marketing, security and the Mercado Pago platform. There are offers both for those who are at the beginning of their careers and for more experienced employees who are looking for a replacement in the market.

According to the company, in addition to the vacancies in Brazil, more jobs will be offered in the region: 4.7 thousand new vacancies in Mexico, 2.8 thousand in Argentina, 850 in Colombia, 300 in Chile and 150 in Uruguay.

How to apply

All vacancies are offered through the Mercado Livre job platform. There, it is possible to read the full description of each vacancy and apply by filling in some personal data.

Most are for the Southeast region of the country, but there are also opportunities in other locations.