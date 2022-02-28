Free March Games On PS Plus, Xbox Gold, Prime Gaming And Stadia Pro

PS Plus: We know all the free games and when they will be available for players subscribed to PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series, Stadia and PC services. We have reached the month of March. Third month of 2022 and we already have an endless pile of essential games to put on our to-do list; although this is actually not bad. What remains intact is the rotation of monthly releases of the Sony, Microsoft, Google and Amazon subscription programs, which have already presented their selection of free games for this deck of 2022. We will tell you when they are released and what they are.

As we traditionally do at FreeGameTips, we start this month of March 2022 by collecting all the free games offered by companies with their PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series, Twitch Gaming (PC) and Google Stadia subscription programs throughout the month . All of them at no additional cost while we are subscribed and exchangeable on the dates that we will indicate in each case. We are talking, of course, about PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Prime Gaming and Stadia Pro.

We remind you, before getting to know all the free games with subscription services this March, that we have made several articles where we collect the best free video games for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch of 2022.

Free PS Plus games during March 2022

Ghostrunner, ARK: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing and Ghost of Tshushima: Legends are the four titles chosen by Sony for users subscribed to PlayStation Plus during this month of March 2022. To these four we have to add NeonHat for PS VR exclusively for PS Plus subscribers in Spain; as part of PlayStation Talents.

Ghostrunner (PS5) — March 1 to April 4, 2022

ARK: Survival Evolved (PS4) — March 1 to April 4, 2022

Team Sonic Racing (PS4) — March 1 to April 4, 2022

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4 and PS5) — From March 1 to April 4, 2022

We do not forget another additional incentive for PlayStation 5 players, exclusive for PS5 users: the PS Plus Collection (PS Plus Collection), a library of 20 defining titles from the PlayStation 4 catalog. We find works from both first party and third party companies : Bloodborne, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Monster Hunter World, Persona 5, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition…