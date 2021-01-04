Free January Games on Ps plus, Xbox Gold, Prime Gaming

We detail all the free games and when they will be available to users subscribed to the services of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X / S, Stadia and PC.

January 2021 begins with the hope of an improvement in the global situation, stained black because of the coronavirus epidemic. Given that the authorities recommend staying at home, video games have become indispensable entertainment for many people. In this particular context, the different subscription services offer free titles for their respective members. As usual, at MeriStation we collect them in the same news. In addition, we also provide the dates on which they will be available.

They are services like PlayStation Plus, Xbox games with Gold, Google Stadia Pro or Amazon Prime Gaming. Therefore, gamers will be able to download games on both consoles and PC. In addition, the launch of the new generation of machines opens the doors to enjoy all these video games on the new consoles, of course through backward compatibility.

PS Plus: Shadow of the Tomb Raider, GreedFall and Maneater for PS4 and PS5

From January 5 to February 1, PlayStation Plus members will have the opportunity to download three exciting titles for PS4 and PS5. This is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the title that closes the trilogy of the new Lara Croft after the restart. In addition, the RPG GreedFall, set in the seventeenth century, can also be claimed during these days. Maneater, which puts us in the shoes of a shark, is only compatible on PS5, even though the game also came out on the previous generation machine. As an extra, Spanish users will receive Dawn of Fear, under the PlayStation Talents seal.

Xbox Live Gold: January’s four free games

Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S users who have an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to access the free titles of January 2021, a month that seems strong compared to the most recent periods. With the arrival of the Little Nightmares sequel, maybe it’s time to review the first installment. In addition, classics such as Dead Rising or The King of Fighters XIII are incorporated from this same month of January.

Little Nightmares (January 1-31)

Dead Rising (Jan 16-Feb 15)

The King of Fighters XIII (January 1-15)

Breakdown (January 16-31)

Prime Gaming: all the free games available today

The old Twitch Prime has been converted into what we now know as Amazon Prime Gaming, a series of advantages that include free games for all those who have a subscription to Amazon’s premium service. The list for these months is extensive and you can consult it below:

The Last Blade 2 – until March 31 Samurai Shodown V Special – until March 31

Samurai Shodown 2 – until March 31

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match — through March 31

The King of Fighters 2002 – through March 31

The King of Fighters 2000 – through March 31

The King of Fighters 97 Global Match — through March 31

The King of Fighters 98 Ultimate Match Final Edition — through March 31

Shock Troppers – through March 31

Garou: Mark of the Wolf — until March 31

Metal Slug 3 — until March 31

Metal Slug 2 – until March 31

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection – through March 31

Sengoku 3 – until March 31

King of the Monsters — through March 31

Ironclad – until March 31

Shock Troppers 2nd Squad – through March 31

Baseball Stars 2 — through March 31

Blazing Star – until March 31

Pulstar – until March 31

Art of Fighting 2 — through March 31

Fatal Fury Special — until March 31

Hyper Dot – until January 15

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – through January 8

Overcooked – until January 22

Wizard of Legend – until January 15

Sigma Theory: Global Cold War — through January 15

Turmoil – until January 15

Sword Legacy Omen – until January 29

Sheltered – until January 15

Close to the Sun – until January 15



