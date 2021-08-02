Free Guy: Video Reveals Evil Version of Ryan Reynolds Character

Free Guy: A new video for Free Guy: Taking Control reveals a new character, also played by Ryan Reynolds. Dude is a more muscular version of the protagonist, who was created by Antwan (Taika Waititi) to prevent Guy (Reynolds) from escaping the game.

In the video, released by the actor himself, Reynolds explains how he makes himself strong in just a week. Making fun of actors who need to prepare themselves to get stronger for certain roles, Reynolds says his diet consisted of a protein bomb made from human muscle.

Check it out below:

The character was played in the film by bodybuilder Aaron W Reed, who had his face and voice replaced by Reynolds through deepfake. In the video, Dude appears talking only catchphrase (phrase of effect, in literal translation). Antwan later explains that he has had little time to develop the character and that catchphrase is the best catchphrase anyone could use.

Free Guy: Taking Control follows Guy, an NPC who lives in an open-world video game titled Free City. He works as a teller at a bank, but his life changes completely after meeting Milly (Jodie Comer), with whom Guy discovers her real existence and decides to become the hero of her story and team up with the programmer to save the game before Antwan can turn it off.

Rounding out the film’s cast are Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Run!), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mira, Detective of the Kingdom) and Kimberly Howe (Love, Weddings and Other Disasters).

Directed by Shawn Levy (A Night at the Museum 3: The Secret of the Tomb) and screenplay by Matt Lieberman (Scooby! The Movie) and Zak Penn (Player #1), Free Guy: Taking Control hits theaters on 13th August