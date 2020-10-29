Free games with Gold for Xbox One

Aragami: Shadow Edition, Swimsanity and Lego Indiana Jones, among the titles that you can download for free if you have Gold.

Microsoft has announced the free games with Gold for the month of November. The titles, playable on Xbox One and also on the next consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, have been revealed by the official site, as usual. In this way, players who have an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will be able to access several titles for free, specifically the following: Aragami: Shadow Edition, Swimsanity, Full Spectrum Warrior and Lego Indiana Jones.

These are the four games available

Aragami: Shadow Edition will be available from November 1 to November 30. Embark on a dark journey full of blood and secrets. This version, which includes both the original title and its prequel, Nightfall, puts us in the shoes of an assassins from beyond the grave who has the power of the shadows at his service. You can use a whole series of powers and enjoy the multiplayer with cross play.

Swimsanity, for its part, can be obtained from November 16 to December 15. Designed as a multiplayer title, we will be invited to participate with four friends to join forces and use all kinds of weapons against enemies. We can also fight each other in order to survive. Enter over 150 challenges, 8 game modes, and much more.

Full Spectrum Warrior will be free from November 1 to November 30. It is a classic of the first Xbox in which we will have to train to be part of the United States Army. Having learned the fundamentals, players will use real-world protocols within an urban environment full of dangers.

Would you like to be Indy? Well now you can be free thanks to Lego Indiana Jones, although in its most square version. Get hold of it from November 16 to 30. Whip in hand, The OriginaL Adventures reproduces the limitless action of the movies, all with the characteristic humor of these LEGO titles.



