Free games with Gold for Xbox One in September 2020

The Division is the most prominent title of the participating selection in Games With Gold for Xbox One in September 2020. Four new games.

The Xbox division confirms the titles selected to participate in the Games With Gold program in September 2020. As usual, two will be exclusive to Xbox One and the other two will be playable retro and on Xbox 360.

You will find the list below along with their stay:

Tom Clancy’s The Division – September 1-30 on Xbox One

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – From September 16 to October 15 on Xbox One

de Blob 2 – September 1-15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Armed and Dangerous – September 16-30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

The Division, the origin of the saga

All users registered for the Xbox Live Gold subscription and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can add them to their profile completely free of charge. The highlight of the month is in the hit of Massive Entertainment. The Division was the beginning of one of the leading brands for Ubisoft in the last five years. At the beginning of 2020 we saw the arrival of Warlords of New York, the great expansion for its sequel, where we returned to a Manhattan engulfed by the advance of nature. Now you can relive the origin. On the other hand, Armed and Dangeous is chosen as the representative of the first Xbox. A third person shooter in which monsters, Roman robots and weapons of all kinds are mixed.



