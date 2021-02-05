Epic Games, which does not fall off the agenda with its free games, continues to make gamers happy with gift games. This week’s free games at Epic Games were announced with a statement made on the official Twitter account. The company made a surprise this week, making both games free. Offering two free games this week, Epic Games’ gift to players was Metro Last Light Redux and For the King. However, keep in mind that you have limited time to get these two gift games. Because as of Thursday, February 11, 2021, the gift giving period of the games will end.

What kind of game is Metro Last Light Redux?

Metro Last Light, which is the sequel to the horror-themed survival game Metro 2033, was released on May 14, 2013. Metro Last Light, also known as Metro 2034, came to the next generation with its remastered version and took the name Metro: Last Light Redux. Deep Silver sits in the publisher chair of the game, which was developed by the Ukrainian game developer 4A Games. We are in 2034 in Metro Last Light Redux, an action-horror game in the FPS genre, and we continue our struggle for survival in the Moscow metro. Metro Last Light Redux, which is among the free games of this week at Epic Games, stands out with 76 metacritic points and 7.7 user points.

Metro Last Light Redux system requirements

Minimum system requirements:

Operating System: Windows Vista, 7 or 8 (64-bit)

Processor: Dual Core CPU (2.2+ GHz Dual Core CPU or higher)

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Video Card: DirectX 10, Shader Model 4 compatible card (GeForce 8800 GT 512 MB,

GeForce GTS 250 etc.)

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7 or 8 (64-bit)

Processor: Quad Core or 3.0+ GHz Dual Core CPU

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 compatible (GeForce GTX 480 and above)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

What kind of game is For the King?

Another of this week’s free games at Epic Games is For the King. For the King, a turn-based strategy game, was released on April 19, 2018. IronOak Games is the developer of the game, while Curve Digital sits on the publisher chair. The metacritic score of the game, which received very positive returns in the year it was launched, is 79. However, the user score of the game is 7.7.

If we talk about the story of the game; One day the king is assassinated by an anonymous person. Thereupon, the queen cannot sort things out and asks the people to help the kingdom survive. This is exactly the starting point of the game. Our aim in the game; To dodge the dangers we encounter, to develop our kingdom and our characters. In short, we run from adventure to adventure to save the kingdom, and we are faced with all kinds of misfortunes.

System Requirements For The King

Minimum system requirements:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E4300 (2 * 1800) / AMD Athlon Dual Core 4450e (2 * 2300) or equivalent

Memory: 4096 MB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 8800 GTX (768 MB) / Intel HD 4600 / Radeon HD 3850 (512 MB)

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570T (2 * 2900) / AMD FX-6100 (6 * 3300) or equivalent

Memory: 4096 MB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti (2048 MB) / Radeon HD 7850 (2048 MB)

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

We can say that the free games given this week at Epic Games make the gamers smile a lot. Especially after Metro 2033 was given in the last decades of 2020, we can say that it was a very accurate decision to present the second game of the series. It is a matter of curiosity what surprises Epic Games will make in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to be informed about free games in the fastest way possible.